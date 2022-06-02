Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

NAT opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 95.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $69,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.