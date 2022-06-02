Eric Debonis Sells 3,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Debonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00.

NYSE SWX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 375,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

