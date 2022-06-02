Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ero Copper posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ero Copper.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ERO opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

