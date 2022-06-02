Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.08. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$29.12.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

