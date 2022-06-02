Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 52,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,673. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

