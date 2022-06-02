ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $167.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

