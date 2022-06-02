Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,995,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,337,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 2,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

