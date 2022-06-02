Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.39% and a negative return on equity of 73.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.