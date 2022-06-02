Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,999,998.14 in Stock

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,790. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.75.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
