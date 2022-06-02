Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

