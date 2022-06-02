Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Jay S. Buth Sells 650 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ES stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

