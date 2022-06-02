Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Laidlaw

Investment analysts at Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.