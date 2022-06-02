Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 32.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NYSE EE traded up 2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 28.80. 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,703. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 22.65 and a one year high of 29.23.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

