Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $342,566.52 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,823. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

