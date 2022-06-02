Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,446,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,646,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

