Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($64.52) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

