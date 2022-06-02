FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $245.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
