FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $245.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.