Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Raised to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

