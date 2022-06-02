Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,523. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

