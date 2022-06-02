Financial Comparison: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) versus Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

IonQ has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.14%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.75% -8.54% Streamline Health Solutions -37.64% -21.43% -13.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 499.12 -$106.19 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 3.54 -$6.54 million ($0.16) -8.00

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats IonQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

