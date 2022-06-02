Financial Comparison: Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lomiko Metals and Pelangio Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 581.32%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -44.32% -42.97% Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Pelangio Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -4.55 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.25

Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pelangio Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats Pelangio Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

