Financial Contrast: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Daré Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -1.62 Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.64) -1.95

Daré Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iCo Therapeutics and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Daré Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.00%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% Daré Bioscience N/A -145.59% -94.34%

Volatility and Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About iCo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. Its products in advanced clinical development include Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder. The company's Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar and vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan, as well as DARE-PTB1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a combination product designed to provide reversible contraception; ADARE-204 and ADARE-214, an injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company entered into license agreement with Organon & Co. and Organon International GmbH to commercialize XACIATO. Daré Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

