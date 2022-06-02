Financial Survey: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) vs. Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 215.18%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 77.56%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -3.57 First Majestic Silver $584.12 million 3.97 -$4.92 million $0.00 -883,000.00

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% First Majestic Silver 0.08% -0.53% -0.36%

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

