Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.