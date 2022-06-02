First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.03 million and the lowest is $28.21 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $25.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

