First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.38.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

