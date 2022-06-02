First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 368,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,353. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

