First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

