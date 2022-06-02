First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,912 shares of company stock worth $808,796. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

