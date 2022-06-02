First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 172,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

