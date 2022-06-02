FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Financial Survey

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18% Cresco Labs -37.03% -35.95% -17.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FitLife Brands and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $16.79, indicating a potential upside of 359.88%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million 2.19 $8.71 million $2.15 4.86 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.20 N/A N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

