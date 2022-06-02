Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

