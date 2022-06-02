Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,515 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $22,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $69,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $67,263.04.

On Monday, May 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $117,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 88,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a PE ratio of -242.38 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.