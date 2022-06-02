Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 359,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,900. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

