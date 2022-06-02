FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE:FLT opened at $242.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,116.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

