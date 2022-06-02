Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

FLO opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 250.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $844,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

