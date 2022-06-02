Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Cynthia A. Arnold Acquires 10,000 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 1,052,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,581,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

