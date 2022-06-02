Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Cynthia A. Arnold Acquires 10,000 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 1,052,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,581,000.
About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.