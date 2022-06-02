Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £149 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £149 ($188.51) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($170.17) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($174.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £134.50 ($170.17) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a £150 ($189.78) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £147.83 ($187.03).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON:FLTR traded down GBX 478 ($6.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,282 ($117.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,183. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($96.15) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($205.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,681.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,965.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.