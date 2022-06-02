Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/24/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
- 5/24/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FHTX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 200,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,253. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
