Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 97,456 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.26.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
