FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

FOX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of FOX by 300.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

