FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.86 on Thursday. FOX has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.