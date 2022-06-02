FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,940 shares of company stock worth $299,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $820,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

