Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) versus Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Head to Head Review

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fujitsu and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.06% 11.06% 5.74% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $31.95 billion 0.95 $1.63 billion $1.63 18.33 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.35 billion 0.40 $172.80 million N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu (Get Rating)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products portfolio includes pedestrian trucks, horizontal and vertical level order pickers, narrow aisle trucks, automated guided vehicles, stacker cranes, load handling equipment, reach trucks, stackers, tow tractors, low lift and double decker trucks, and electric drive trains, as well as pallet trucks; counterbalanced trucks; small-series and customized trucks; powertrain solutions; and electronic control units, lithium-ion batteries, and chargers. It also develops and distributes warehouse and fleet management systems, steering softwares for conveyor systems, and other digital solutions, as well as automation systems; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

