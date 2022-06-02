FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CAH opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

