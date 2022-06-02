FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Raised by KeyCorp

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will earn $9.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

GPN stock opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.