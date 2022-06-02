FY2022 EPS Estimates for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MonotaRO in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
About MonotaRO (Get Rating)
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.