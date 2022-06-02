FY2022 EPS Estimates for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MonotaRO in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.38.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

