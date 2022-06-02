FY2022 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($3.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NYSE:UBER opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

