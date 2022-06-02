FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Reduced by Analyst

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

YELP opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $43.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

