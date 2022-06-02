FY2023 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered by Analyst

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will earn $7.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

